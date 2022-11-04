New Tires & Service Products We Saw at SEMA & AAPEX

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated throughout the 2022 SEMA Show and month of November to highlight new products launched at the 2022 SEMA Show. Check back for live updates on new product releases and more!

If you were at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show held in Las Vegas during the first week of November, you were probably running around like your hair was on fire, just like us. Among the award announcements, industry leader recognition, and interactive booths, it can definitely be tough to follow along with all the tire and auto part manufacturers’ new product releases. That’s where Tire Review has your back! Keep scrolling for a round-up of the biggest tire-related product releases during the 2022 SEMA Show.

Hercules Tire & Rubber Co.:

Hercules Launches TIS TT1 Max Traction Mud-Terrain Tire Hercules Tire and Rubber Company announced the launch of the TIS TT1 by Hercules, a premium maximum traction, all-season mud tire offering up to 26-in. rim diameter sizes. The company says the new line will begin a phased launch in mid-November.



Atturo Tires:

Atturo Tire Enters the Power Sports Market with Two New Tires Atturo Tire has entered the power sports market with the introduction of two new tires at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas – the Trail Blade X/T SxS and The Trail Blade Boss SxS, for both sport and recreational UTVs. According to Atturo, both new SxS tires will feature a steel-belted radial construction that will match the demands of today’s modern side-by-sides.



Hankook & Company:

Hankook & Company Showcases Battery Products at AAPEX 2022 Hankook & Company’s Energy Solution (ES) business showcased its lead-acid battery technology and a lineup of its latest battery products that include Hankook-branded absorbent glass mat (AGM), enhanced flooded battery (EFB) and maintenance-free (MF) batteries.



Hunter Engineering:

Hunter Engineering Debuts Maverick Tire Changer Hunter Engineering introduced the Maverick, its newest premium center-clamp tire changer with “Revolutionary” DNA on the first day of SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas. The company says the Maverick shares many features with Hunter’s popular, standard-setting Revolution tire changer, but keeps the technician completely in charge with fully variable operation.



Hunter Introduces TXC51C Tire Changer Hunter Engineering is pairing a swing arm column with a center clamp in a brand-new configuration called the TCX51C. The 51C delivers the benefits of a center clamp model combined with the useability and familiarity of a traditional swing arm changer. The 51C also has a Hunter-exclusive lower locking disc that can be used for rebreaking, lifting and demounting the bottom bead.



Sentury Tire USA -Delinte and Landsail Brands:

Delinte Launches the New Bandit CrossOver Delinte says the Bandit CrossOver DX20 has an aggressive tread pattern, and the option to choose from two sidewall looks with a dual sidewall design. The Bandit CrossOver tire comes with a D-Shield Mileage Warranty, D-Tech silica compound, and stability in dry, wet, or snow conditions, says the company.



Delinte Expands with a Full TBR Product Lineup Sentury Tire, the same company with the technology to build commercial aircraft tires, now offers TBR tires via the Delinte brand. Delinte says its TBR lineup will include seven new long-haul, regional and off-the-road tires



Landsail Introduces New Stormblazer Crossover at SEMA 2022 Landsail Tires debuted its new Stormblazer Crossover tire at the 2022 SEMA Show. According to the tire manufacturer, the Stormblazer Crossover is a hybrid tire created for popular SUVs/CUVs and is designed to give reliability and durability on the pavement and off the road.



Anyline:

Anyline Launches Tread Depth Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA Anyline launched a tire tread scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device at a press conference held at the 2022 SEMA Show 2022. Anyline says its Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any standard mobile device at the tire tread to be measured.



Gaither Tool Company:

Gaither Tool showcased its latest products including tghe Trac Tire Jack alongside the Shorty Moore Safe 20-ton Air Bottle Jack. In addition, the company showed off updates to its ecube and line of Bead Bazookas.

PRT:

PRT Air Shocks and HD Applications The new product line, PRT Air Shocks, is an OEM quality replacement for air suspension systems providing the luxury and comfort of a smooth ride at an affordable price, says the company. In addition, the company presented an extensive portfolio of Heavy Duty (HD) applications. The PRT Heavy-Duty program offers coverage of more than 4,600 OEM references with gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motor homes and more.



Ralson Tire Company:

Ralson To Bring Two TBR Tire Brands to US The Indian tire manufacturer says it is supplying two TBR brands to the U.S. – the Ralson brand will be sold through larger full-service commercial tire dealers who buy direct from the company, and the Accelus brand will be sold through distributors to smaller tire dealers. In the first phase, the product line-ups for both brands will focus on regional, pickup and delivery, and waste haul/construction applications.



