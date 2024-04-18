 Anyline secures funding from Austrian agency for AI development

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Anyline secures funding from Austrian agency for AI development

Anyline received around $2.86 million to fund research and development of Closed Loop Training for artificial intelligence models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
ANYLINE-AI-stock

Anyline has received €2.64 million (approx. $2.86 million) administered through the Austrian research promotion agency – Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft (FFG) – as a public grant over the last three years to fund research and development of Closed Loop Training (CLT) for artificial intelligence (AI) models that speed the time to accurately capture and digitize analog information.

Related Articles

Over the last three years, Anyline developed CLT, which it said is the foundation for an AI-based software, which the company said leverages computer vision, optical character recognition (OCR) and machine learning to more quickly and accurately capture visual information digitally. The result of CLT is that creating accurate data capture solutions using AI models and computer vision has been shortened from months to days, Anyline said.

“Anyline’s mission is to make it easy to extract value from all of the static, analog information that surrounds us just by using the camera on your phone,” Christian Pichler, CTO at Anyline said. “The funding allows us to overcome technical challenges in realizing our vision, so when an external organization shares our vision and is willing to contribute towards that innovation, it’s extremely validating. With FFG’s support, we reinvented our tech stack, industrialized and automated the way we train our AI models and drastically reduced the time it takes to deploy new solutions.”

According to the company, CLT generates the quantity and quality of variants from smaller data sets to produce higher accuracy in much shorter timeframes than when compared to standard methods of AI model training, or machine learning. Over the last three years, Anyline developed this CLT factory to create custom AI-based computer vision solutions with release-quality results that can be built within days.

You May Also Like

hercules-spring-us-rebate
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400
Nokian-Tyres-sustainability-report
Giti-STEAM-Winners
News

Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including billboards and in-ballpark branding at Petco Park.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Nexen-Tire-Padres

Nexen Tire America recently revealed a multi-year partnership with the Major League Baseball team San Diego Padres, spanning the 2024-27 seasons. As the Padres' exclusive tire partner, Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including digitally enhanced billboards, in-ballpark branding, mound signage, and more, at Petco Park. In 2023, the Padres drew the second-highest attendance in all of MLB.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
WGH to recall up to 520,000 Terrain Attack, Terrain Pro winter tires

The tires are labeled as snow tires, but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and dealership representatives on hand to celebrate.

By Christian Hinton
KR-Tire-center
Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces.

By Christian Hinton
Tires-Plus-new-branding
Yokohama’s Advan Sport V105 tires will be OE for Subaru Impreza in Europe, Latin America

Yokohama said the tire enhances the car’s handling stability and comfort while reducing rolling resistance.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-Sport-V105

Other Posts

OTAA to host free training for members in Akron, OH

The association said these workshops are designed to enhance technician’s technical expertise and keep them up-to-date with the latest industry advancements.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400
Hankook Tire debuts Great Catch Rebate through July 7

Drivers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for savings of up to $120.

By David Sickels
2024-Great-Catch-Rebate-1400
GT Radial Formula Drift team welcomes 14-year-old driver

Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-FD-Driver-Hiroya-Minowa
TIA is now accepting nominations for open board of directors positions

The newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms with the potential for re-election to two additional terms.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conf---DIck-Gust-1400