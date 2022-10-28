Delinte Expands with a Full TBR Product Lineup

Delinte Tire will announce the launch of its new full line of Delinte TBR tires at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, according to parent company Sentury Tire.

The same company with the technology to build commercial aircraft tires now offers TBR tires via the Delinte brand. Delinte says its TBR lineup will include the following new long haul, regional and off-the-road tires:

Bandit Drive Open Shoulder, Regional

Bandit Drive Closed Shoulder, Long Haul

Bandit Trailer Standard Tread, Regional

Bandit All-Position, High Way, Regional

Bandit Steer Normal Depth, Regional

Bandit All-Position, Off-the-Road, Regional

Bandit Drive, Off-the-Road, Regional

“The full Delinte TBR line includes regional, long haul and off-the-road tires and will be on display at the 2022 SEMA Show for dealers to see up close and in person and to talk with the Delinte Team about specific features and sizes,” said Maxwell Wee, executive vice president, Sentury Tire USA. “We are very confident that our customers will find what they are looking for in our Delinte commercial lineup.”