 TBC promotes Don Byrd to president and CEO

People

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 as executive vice president of TBC and president & COO of National Tire Wholesale (NTW).

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Don-Byrd-TBC-1400

TBC Corporation’s new president and chief executive officer will be Don Byrd. Byrd, who currently serves as TBC’s chief strategy and marketing officer, will replace Sam Kato, effective May 1. Kato will return to Sumitomo, one of TBC’s shareholders.

According to TBC, Byrd’s appointment by the board of directors to president and chief executive officer is a natural transition for TBC and follows a strategic plan developed in collaboration with Kato.

“Don Byrd has worked hand-in-hand with Sam and the other members of TBC’s executive leadership team to build out the company’s current winning strategy,” Kei Kubota, TBC Corporation board member said. “TBC is well-positioned for continued growth, and we look forward to collaborating with Don to help propel the company to even greater heights. We are grateful for Sam’s exceptional leadership and dedication to TBC’s transformation, particularly over the past year, while serving as the company’s president and CEO.”

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 as executive vice president of TBC and president & COO of National Tire Wholesale (NTW). He was soon named president of TBC purchasing and assumed additional responsibilities as chief marketing and strategy officer. Prior to joining TBC, Byrd served as the COO and president of Tire Centers Incorporated (TCi). Before TBC and Michelin, he spent 19 years at Procter & Gamble in marketing and operations roles.

“We appreciate Sam’s contributions to TBC and wish him continued success. Under Sam’s leadership, we built a strong foundation for the company, poised for growth,” Byrd said. “As CEO, I will continue to execute on this strategic vision. We are laser-focused on providing best-in-class solutions in the mobility and automotive industry and strengthening our wholesale and distribution, and franchise businesses and keeping our stakeholders moving on the road ahead.”

Kato is a 30-year veteran of global automotive businesses. Prior to his appointment as president and CEO of TBC, he served as a director of the board for TBC Corporation from 2015 until 2018 when he was leading transportation businesses for Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. As TBC’s first chief administrative officer, Kato maintained responsibility for legal and compliance, human resources, IT, digital, corporate strategy and communications.

McCarthy Tire Service earns gold in Best of the Best contest

The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
award-stock

McCarthy Tire Service has been recognized by readers of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader in its Best of the Best contest. The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail. Additionally, the company received a silver award in the Best Tire Shop category.

Continental appoints new ‘head of region’ for the US, Canada

In this role, Rob Schroeder will oversee all of material handling, port, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in the United States and Canada.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion
K&M Tire adds Jon Zurcher as executive vice president

Zurcher previously served as COO for Best-One Tire for the past seven years.

By Christian Hinton
John-Z-K&M
BendPak founder Don Henthorn passes away

Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to a leading manufacturer of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Don-Henthorn-BendPak
Nokian Tyres President and CEO, Jukka Moisio, to retire

Nokian’s board of directors has initiated the process of finding a successor for Moisio, who acted as the president & CEO since 2020.

By Christian Hinton
Jukka-Moisio_Nokian-Tyres-CEO

Continental Tire discusses how prioritizing dealer feedback maximizes profits

Continental Tire executives talk about the status of the PLT tire market, the company’s strategic balance between OE and replacement tire offerings, and more.

By David Sickels
conti-Combo-1400
Anyline secures funding from Austrian agency for AI development

Anyline received around $2.86 million to fund research and development of Closed Loop Training for artificial intelligence models.

By Christian Hinton
ANYLINE-AI-stock
Hercules Tire reveals spring rebate on five tire lines

From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate.

By Christian Hinton
hercules-spring-us-rebate
Kenda Tires becomes Cleveland Cavaliers associate partner for NBA playoff games

The tire manufacturer will be advertised on the court, with Kenda-branded rally towels, and will appear during local pre-game programming.

By David Sickels
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400