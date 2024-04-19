McCarthy Tire Service earns gold in Best of the Best contest

McCarthy Tire Service has been recognized by readers of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader in its Best of the Best contest. The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail. Additionally, the company received a silver award in the Best Tire Shop category.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Times Leader readers in so many categories,” John D. McCarthy, president of McCarthy Tire Service, said. “These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We strive to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with our customers and employees, and this recognition truly means the world to us.”

The Times Leader Best of the Best contest is an annual event that allows readers to vote for their favorite businesses and organizations in Northeastern Pennsylvania. McCarthy Tire said it expresses its gratitude to the Times Leader readers and its team for making these awards possible.