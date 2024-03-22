Kumho Tire Solus 4S HA32 ‘Ride & Drive Review’ - Tire Review Magazine

At the end of last year, Kumho Tire launched the Solus HA32 grand touring, all-weather tire. Developed for the drivers of passenger cars, CUVs, and SUVs looking for all-weather capability including snow traction, the Solus 4S HA32 provides stable driving performance on wet, dry and snow-covered roads. This tire features a V-shaped directional tread pattern with wide lateral grooves to enhance traction and resist hydroplaning and bears the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) symbol for severe snow service and is initially available in 26 sizes ranging from 15- to 19-in. rim sizes.

Below is a transcript of the video:

Hey everyone, Allison here. Today, I’m reviewing Kumho Tire’s new grand touring, all-weather tire, the Solus 4S HA32.

I’m from the Midwest, and after doing some research on my options for a new set of tires that could stand up to our harsh winters and wet weather, I had Kumho Tire’s new all-weather tire, the Solus 4S HA32 fit to my 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Let me tell you, these are performing amazingly well despite the unpredictable weather where I live. And these tires were designed to fit a variety of vehicles, too, including passenger cars, SUVs and CUVs.

The Solus 4S HA32 is specially engineered for people like me who need traction every season and an emphasis on wet and snow performance. This tire is specifically designated as an “all-weather” tire. Now, the all-weather tire segment may be unfamiliar if you’re used to traditional all-season tires, and many people think they are the same, but they are actually different. This market has been growing rapidly in the last few years. The key difference between all-weather and all-season tires is the enhanced winter performance for all-weather tires, which even include the tire industry’s Three Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol indicating that they are equipped to perform in severe winter conditions. For those who have been using all-season tires in winter weather, you know sometimes they can leave something to be desired when it turns cold and when the roads get a bit snowy.

One of the first things I notice about these HA32 tires is the grip. I feel like no matter what’s in front of me, my car will stop when I need it to and provide traction even when it’s slick. Kumho says there is a 15% improvement in wet grip and 10% in wet handling and braking compared to their previous model. I think a big part of this is the V-shaped tread pattern Kumho designed to improve traction. The wide lateral grooves also help channel away water, so I don’t need to worry about hydroplaning when it’s wet out. During the winter, I can tell you I notice a big difference and have more confidence in how my car handles.

If you find that traditional all-season tires leave you feeling unsafe in cold temperatures or wet weather, the Solus 4S HA32 may be a good fit for you because these tires maximize snow grip. But even if you live in an area that sees more sun than snow, the excellent wet grip & braking make this a great option for rainy days, or just the trips you might take to areas where it does get colder and see winter conditions. The technology that Kumho has put into the compound and tread design of this tire to maximize that wet and winter performance also means you aren’t sacrificing treadwear—with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty, you know the durability and tread life of the tire will still hold up when the weather is warmer.

The tread design isn’t just about traction, though. It also enhances handling and stability.

One thing that impresses me about the tread is the interlocking 3D sipes at the shoulder area. These enhance block stiffness, making the shoulder blocks rigid for a crisp steering response, even in wet conditions. The upgraded 3D slope tie-bars reinforce the center blocks, giving me better handling and providing water evacuation when I need it.

There’s also a little hourglass-looking emblem on the tire – that’s a snow performance and wear indicator, it helps me check snow performance and wear level conveniently. The three dots on the hourglass will start to go away one by one – once they all go away, I know it’s time for a new set.

After driving on these tires for some time now in various weather conditions, I’m thoroughly impressed with the Solus 4S HA32’s performance, traction and handling. I think the biggest features for me are the advanced tread design and snow-optimized compound give me confidence when I drive in rain, snow and slick conditions.

If you’re in the market for a versatile tire that is a no-compromise solution and can truly perform in all four seasons and even excel in winter and adverse weather conditions, I highly recommend checking out a set of Kumho’s Solus 4S HA32.

Sponsored by Kumho Tire.