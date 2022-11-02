Atturo Tire Enters the Powersports Market with Two New Tires

Atturo Tire is blazing its own trail in the powersports market with the introduction of two new tires at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas – the Trail Blade X/T SxS and The Trail Blade Boss SxS, for both sport and recreational UTVs.
“Atturo may be new to the powersports market, but we will be a familiar name to the UTV consumer,” said Michael Mathis, president of Atturo Tire. “Nearly every side-by-side owner already owns a truck and will be familiar with the Atturo brand from our years in the market, substantial consumer marketing, and success in motorsports.”
According to Atturo, both new SxS tires will feature a steel-belted radial construction that will match the demands of today’s modern side-by-sides.
The tread patterns utilized in Atturo’s initial SxS offerings are modeled after their light truck offerings, the Trail Blade X/T and Trail Blade Boss, the company says. The SxS series of tires follow the same design cues of Atturo’s Trail Blade family of tires, modeled off unique knife blade designs that the company says are both stylish and functional.
“The Trail Blade X/T SxS is a highly tuned version of our light truck offering,” said Joe Gomez, marketing manager. “This is a tread pattern that has proved to be successful in short-course racing and will be a highly versatile tire for the side-by-side market when it comes to mixed surfaces such as hard pack trails, light mud, sand and can also be studded for ice and snow use.”
The Trail Blade Boss SxS on the other hand is modeled after Atturo’s most aggressive offering in the LT lineup and is for the side-by-side owners who won’t back down when it comes to the most challenging terrain.
Atturo says the Trail Blade X/T SxS is expected to be available in Q4 2022 with the Trail Blade BossSxS coming in Q1 2023. Both tires will be available in 14-in. and 15-in. rim sizes and from 28-in. through 35-in. in diameter.