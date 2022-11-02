Atturo Tire Enters the Powersports Market with Two New Tires

Atturo Tire is blazing its own trail in the powersports market with the introduction of two new tires at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas – the Trail Blade X/T SxS and The Trail Blade Boss SxS, for both sport and recreational UTVs.

“Atturo may be new to the powersports market, but we will be a familiar name to the UTV consumer,” said Michael Mathis, president of Atturo Tire. “Nearly every side-by-side owner already owns a truck and will be familiar with the Atturo brand from our years in the market, substantial consumer marketing, and success in motorsports.”

According to Atturo, both new SxS tires will feature a steel-belted radial construction that will match the demands of today’s modern side-by-sides.

The tread patterns utilized in Atturo’s initial SxS offerings are modeled after their light truck offerings, the Trail Blade X/T and Trail Blade Boss, the company says. The SxS series of tires follow the same design cues of Atturo’s Trail Blade family of tires, modeled off unique knife blade designs that the company says are both stylish and functional.