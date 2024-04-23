 Goodyear names new Americas unit president

People

Goodyear names new Americas unit president

Ryan Waldron joined Goodyear in 2003, serving in leadership roles in finance and supply chain for multiple North America business areas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Goodyear-Ryan_Waldron

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has named Ryan Waldron as president of the company’s Americas business unit, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Stewart. He succeeds Steven R. McClellan, who retired on April 1.

“At Goodyear, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and in Ryan Waldron, we have a customer-centric, execution-focused business leader with a deep understanding of both the marketplace and all aspects of our business, as well as a proven track record of delivering results,” Stewart said. “I am thrilled to announce him as president of Goodyear’s Americas business and have enormous confidence that under his leadership, both the company and our customers will reach even greater levels of success.”

Waldron joined Goodyear in 2003, and in the first several years of his tenure, served in leadership roles in finance and supply chain for multiple North America business areas. In 2012, he was named vice president, supply chain, logistics and procurement, and after that, served as vice president, sales operations and strategy; vice president, business and process integration; and vice president, global off-highway businesses and chemical operations. Most recently, Waldron served as president of Goodyear’s North America consumer business.

“I’m both humbled and excited to take on this important role at such a pivotal time for Goodyear,” Waldron said. “We have an incredible foundation to build from and a great future ahead, with the best associates in the industry and the best product lineup in company history. I’m fully focused on unlocking value through our Goodyear Forward plan and positioning our business and our customers to win in the marketplace.”

K&M Tire adds Jon Zurcher as executive vice president

Zurcher previously served as COO for Best-One Tire for the past seven years.

By Christian Hinton
John-Z-K&M
BendPak founder Don Henthorn passes away

Under his leadership, BendPak has grown from a small machine shop to a leading manufacturer of car lifts and automotive service equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Don-Henthorn-BendPak
Nokian Tyres President and CEO, Jukka Moisio, to retire

Nokian’s board of directors has initiated the process of finding a successor for Moisio, who acted as the president & CEO since 2020.

By Christian Hinton
Jukka-Moisio_Nokian-Tyres-CEO
Ascenso Tires adds new OEM sales manager

Douglas Duesing has more than ten years of experience working in agriculture, construction and mining OEMs.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Douglas-Duesing-1400

