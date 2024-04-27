Two Chapel Hill Tire locations earn the Blue Seal of Excellence

Chapel Hill Tire revealed that two of its locations, the outlets on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh and Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill, NC, have been awarded the Blue Seal of Excellence. Chapel Hill Tire said the Blue Seal of Excellence is a mark of distinction bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), signifying top-tier quality and expertise in automotive repair and service.

Chapel Hill Tire said Aaron Marcum, manager of the Fordham Boulevard location in Chapel Hill, and Dru Gualdarama, manager of the Atlantic Avenue outlet in Raleigh, have played pivotal roles in securing this recognition for their respective branches. The company said Gualdarama’s leadership also contributed to the Crabtree Valley location earning the Blue Seal during his tenure there.

“We are thrilled to receive the Blue Seal of Excellence at our Atlantic Avenue and Fordham Boulevard locations,” President of Chapel Hill Tire Marc Pons said. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional automotive service to our valued customers.”