Gaither Tool Returns to SEMA Show with New & Enhanced Products

After a three-year hiatus from the SEMA Show floor, Gaither Tool will showcase its product developments since 2019 and re-connect with show-going customers at its booth at the SEMA Show, #43167 in the Lower South Hall.

Among the latest products being showcased will be the Trac Tire Jack alongside the Shorty Moore Safe 20-ton Air Bottle Jack, Gaither says. The Trac Tire Jack leverages its metal roller to significantly help the user lift heavy wheel assemblies both off and onto a vehicle’s hub with a seesaw motion. “The TRAC Tire Jack’s inventor – Kevin Robinson – has been named as a Launch Pad Finalist at SEMA 2022 in recognition of his outstanding new product,” says Daniel Brahler, Gaither Tool’s product manager, noting that Robinson will be at the booth to answer questions and provide demonstrations. Gaither’s Shorty Moore Safe Air Bottle Jack is a smaller version of the Moore Safe Jack that was showcased at Gaither’s last SEMA show three years ago. It is almost half the height of the original model yet offers the patented inter-changeable Y-shaped and rounded heads and a 20-ton threshold ensuring a much safer lifting action, the company says.

Among the new products, visitors to the Gaither Tool booth will be able to see two familiar products that have been upgraded: The ecube Gen 4 and the entire line of Bead Bazookas. The latest version of the ecube, engineered and manufactured in the Netherlands by ecube International, provides more flexibility when placed inside a service vehicle and incorporates a new battery bank to further simplify maintenance, Gaither says. The wheel balancer can even be disconnected from the main part of the unit providing even more customization. In addition, changes to the machine’s arms help technicians further in the tire-changing process. Gaither says ecube International CEO Ralph Dubbeldam will be at its booth throughout the event to answer questions and provide ongoing demonstrations.

