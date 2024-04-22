 Cosmo Tires to include 40,000-70,000 mileage warranty on all PLT tires

Christian Hinton
PLT-TIre-Fitments-Sourcebook

Cosmo Tires, distributed by Tire Group International, has introduced changes to its mileage warranty and road-hazard programs which will now feature a mileage warranty of 40,000-70,000 miles for all passenger and light truck tires offered.

“Our products are over-built and tested on the most rigorous tracks and terrains around the globe and this reflects our investments in manufacturing and quality. Now, all passenger and light truck tires carry Cosmo’s road hazard and mileage warranty ranging from 40,000-70,000 miles,” said Dominick Montouri, chief strategy officer of Tire Group International, said.

Cosmo said it will continue its portfolio expansion later this year when it launches its new Gripit X/T, Rockit R/T, and the touring, EV-ready, Cosmo Kurrent. All the upcoming products will also be included in Cosmo’s expanded mileage and road-hard program.

Cosmo said it also currently offers workmanship and a two-retread warranty on their full line of medium truck/bus tire lines.

