PRT Presents New Innovations in Ride Technology at AAPEX 2022

PRT announced it will be exhibiting new products and various first-to-market applications at the Sands Expo during this week’s AAPEX Show. Some of the launches apply to brand-new vehicles such as the 2022 Honda CR-V and the 2022 Jeep Cherokee. The new product line, PRT Air Shocks, is an OEM quality replacement for air suspension systems providing the luxury and comfort of a smooth ride at an affordable price, says the company.

PRT says the new air shocks and packaging can be seen also at the AAPEX Showcase. In addition, the company will be presenting an extensive portfolio of Heavy Duty (HD) applications. The PRT Heavy-Duty program offers coverage of more than 4,600 OEM references with gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motor homes and more.

“We are very excited to present the PRT Air Shocks and all these new applications to our clients. As an OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products and technology, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to our clients at AAPEX”, said Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT.