 Bartec TPMS adds Joe Miller to its field service team

People

Miller previously spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Joe-Miller-Bartec

Bartec TPMS has expanded its field service team by adding Joe Miller, who will cover the Midwest region. Based in St. Louis, MO, Bartec said Miller has been involved in the automotive industry his entire career. Miller spent four years with Snap-on as an equipment specialist, and most recently with GPC/NAPA at the St. Louis company-owned auto parts stores. Bartec said Miller brings a wealth of automotive aftermarket and T&E experience to its field service team.

“We are pleased to have Joe Miller join our field service team, where he will be supporting distributors and end-user customers alike throughout the Midwest,” Ed Jones, director of sales, said. “Having highly trained professionals as direct employees helps to ensure that our customers are getting the support and focus they need to properly service TPMS.”

Bartec said its sales team specializes in teaching, training and supporting its customers.

News

TIA chooses Planet Hollywood for SEMA pre-show events

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, will happen at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Dick-Guck-TIA-SEMA-Press-Conf

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) revealed the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as the host hotel for the pre-show events leading up to the Global Tire Expo (GTE) during the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, taking place from Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, are set to take place on Monday, Nov. 4. The association said these events offer networking opportunities and insights into the latest TIA developments. Attendance is complimentary, however, securing a spot requires a reservation of a ticket.

