 Ascenso now accepting submissions for Farm Service Truck Technician Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Ascenso now accepting submissions for Farm Service Truck Technician Program

Eligible nominees are agriculture, construction and industrial tire technicians with at least five years of service in the US.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Ascenso-Technician-Recognition-2024-Logo

Ascenso Tires North America is taking submissions for agriculture and construction service truck technicians through Sept. 31 for the Ascenso Farm Service Truck Technician Program. According to Ascenso, eligible nominees are agriculture, construction and industrial tire technicians with at least five years of service who currently work in the United States.

Related Articles

One nominee will be chosen for a grand prize trip for two to the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 5-8. Eligible nominees will receive a pair of Ascenso Hi-Viz super grip mechanic gloves and a certificate to celebrate their commitment to the tire industry, Ascenso said. Eligible nominees with 15 years or more of service on a farm service truck will receive a certificate and an Ascenso soft shell jacket.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-HRT-Advan
Discount-Tire-LA-Angels
Goodyear-Ryan_Waldron
PLT-TIre-Fitments-Sourcebook
News

Yokohama Rubber holds groundbreaking for Mexico tire plant

The facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Mexico-Groundbreaking-event

Yokohama Rubber held a groundbreaking event on April 15 for its new consumer and light truck tire plant at the Alianza Industrial Park in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. The company said the event was well attended by a crowd of state and local officials, as well as management from Yokohama companies, including YRC Chairman and CEO Masataka Yamishi; Yokohama Corporation North America (YCNA) CEO Shinichi Takimoto; and Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) President and CEO Jeff Barna.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA chooses Planet Hollywood for SEMA pre-show events

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, will happen at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

By Christian Hinton
Dick-Guck-TIA-SEMA-Press-Conf
RNR Tire Express honors the legacy of franchisee Richard Rose

Rose was posthumously awarded with the franchise’s second-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-Richard-Rose
McCarthy Tire Service earns gold in Best of the Best contest

The company secured gold awards in four categories, including Best Employer, Best Auto Repair, Best Car Wash and Best Auto Detail.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Continental Tire discusses how prioritizing dealer feedback maximizes profits

Continental Tire executives talk about the status of the PLT tire market, the company’s strategic balance between OE and replacement tire offerings, and more.

By David Sickels
conti-Combo-1400

Other Posts

Anyline secures funding from Austrian agency for AI development

Anyline received around $2.86 million to fund research and development of Closed Loop Training for artificial intelligence models.

By Christian Hinton
ANYLINE-AI-stock
Continental appoints new ‘head of region’ for the US, Canada

In this role, Rob Schroeder will oversee all of material handling, port, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in the United States and Canada.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion
K&M Tire adds Jon Zurcher as executive vice president

Zurcher previously served as COO for Best-One Tire for the past seven years.

By Christian Hinton
John-Z-K&M
Hercules Tire reveals spring rebate on five tire lines

From now until May 15, customers who purchase four qualifying Hercules Tires may be eligible to receive up to a $70 rebate.

By Christian Hinton
hercules-spring-us-rebate