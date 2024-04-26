Ascenso now accepting submissions for Farm Service Truck Technician Program

Ascenso Tires North America is taking submissions for agriculture and construction service truck technicians through Sept. 31 for the Ascenso Farm Service Truck Technician Program. According to Ascenso, eligible nominees are agriculture, construction and industrial tire technicians with at least five years of service who currently work in the United States.

One nominee will be chosen for a grand prize trip for two to the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 5-8. Eligible nominees will receive a pair of Ascenso Hi-Viz super grip mechanic gloves and a certificate to celebrate their commitment to the tire industry, Ascenso said. Eligible nominees with 15 years or more of service on a farm service truck will receive a certificate and an Ascenso soft shell jacket.