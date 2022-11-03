Landsail Introduces New Stormblazer Crossover at SEMA 2022

Landsail Tires debuted its new Stormblazer Crossover tire at the 2022 SEMA Show.

“The SUV and CUV market in the US is thriving, with CUVs being the nation’s number one selling vehicle segment. Landsail Tire is prepared to meet the demand for CUVs and SUVs that are being modified,” said Maxwell Wee, executive vice president of Sentury Tire USA. “Aggressive tires and off-road style wheels are the look and function drivers are outfitting their SUVs and CUVs with, and this is not just a trend.”

Landsail says its Stormblazer Crossover is a hybrid tire created for popular SUVs/CUVs, designed to give reliability and durability on the pavement and off the road. The Stormblazer debuts with a strong tread pattern and the option to choose from two sidewall styles with a dual sidewall design. The Stormblazer also features a bold tread pattern, three-step tread block design, stone ejectors, Landsail’s mileage warranty, an LS silica compound, and stability in dry, wet or snow conditions.