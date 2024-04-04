 The Hankook Dynapro HPX: Engineered for Maximum Performance No Matter the Weather Conditions - Tire Review Magazine

The Hankook Dynapro HPX: Engineered for Maximum Performance No Matter the Weather Conditions

Hankook’s latest all-season tire handles anything nature throws at it, delivering exceptional grip and longevity in all conditions.

When it comes to navigating unpredictable weather conditions, you want a tire that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way. Hankook’s Dynapro HPX touring all-season tire is the perfect choice for that. 

With a new all-season compound and an increased contact area that evenly distributes ground pressure, the Dynapro HPX ensures maximum longevity and even wear. And, with a treadwear warranty of 70,000 miles, you won’t have to worry about replacing these tires anytime soon. In fact, the Dynapro HPX lasts up to 12% longer than its competitors with the same mileage warranty, giving you more bang for your buck.

It’s not just about longevity, though – these tires also deliver exceptional grip and handling, no matter the weather conditions. Hankook achieved this grip strength thanks to the 3D GripKontrol Sipes that are placed on the main treads to keep the tire in an optimized shape. This grip provides drivers with peace of mind and gives them confidence when driving in all conditions. Grip and handling are great, but braking is more important than them all. These tires improved stopping distances in both braking categories; snow and water. In fact, Hankook said these tires improved wet braking by 15%, (wet) handling by 7% and snow braking by 4% compared to the HP2 predecessor.

These tires are also great at lowering the noise they emit on the road. Tire noise can be drastically reduced by optimizing the pitch sequence, and Hankook optimized the number and size of pitches to ensure a quieter ride on the Dynapro HPX. The knurling technology applied inside the grooves effectively reduces tread pattern noise during road contact by narrowing the air path, without losing the groove’s intended features.

After driving for a few weeks on the Dynapro HPX, you’ll be able to confidently say that you made the right choice for your vehicle.

The Dynapro series tires are available for different needs as well. Hankook also offers the Dynapro HT Highway all season, the DynaproAT2 Xtreme all-terrain, the Dynapro XT rugged terrain, and, for the weekend warriors, the Dynapro MT2 Mud terrain tire.

To find out more about the Hankook Dynapro HPX, check out hankooktire.com or follow this link.

