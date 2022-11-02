Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show

It’s showtime, baby! This week, the 2022 SEMA Show is in full swing. Whether you’re walking the aisles of the Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center or watching the show unfold from your computer screen, you’ll come across a slew of souped-up vehicles–whether they’re low-riders or off-road rigs– that will make your jaw drop to the floor. Especially in the Global Tire Expo this year, manufacturers have also debuted a ton of new products or are highlighting a few from their current product lines.
In addition to the custom rides, we’ve been out and about attending Tire Industry Association and manufacturer events, where industry leaders have been honored for their work and dedication to our beloved industry. You can find out coverage of all SEMA events here.
Take a look below at some of the sights and sounds we’ve seen as we’ve dove into this year’s industry week.