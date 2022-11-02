Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show

It’s showtime, baby! This week, the 2022 SEMA Show is in full swing. Whether you’re walking the aisles of the Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center or watching the show unfold from your computer screen, you’ll come across a slew of souped-up vehicles–whether they’re low-riders or off-road rigs– that will make your jaw drop to the floor. Especially in the Global Tire Expo this year, manufacturers have also debuted a ton of new products or are highlighting a few from their current product lines.

In addition to the custom rides, we’ve been out and about attending Tire Industry Association and manufacturer events, where industry leaders have been honored for their work and dedication to our beloved industry. You can find out coverage of all SEMA events here.

Take a look below at some of the sights and sounds we’ve seen as we’ve dove into this year’s industry week.

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer (right) with this year’s Top Shop Award Winners Laura (left) and Aaron Telle (center) of Telle Tire & Auto Centers after honoring them with this year’s Top Shop Award at the Tire Industry Association’s Honors Awards Ceremony.

Mason Hess, outgoing TIA president, reflects on his time at the helm and thanks TIA members and staff during TIA’s Tire Industry Honors Awards Ceremony Monday night.

Atturo Tire shows off its new Trail Blade X/T at its booth. Learn more about the tires here: https://www.tirereview.com/atturo-tire-sxs-tires-sema/

Cooper Tire showcases its Discoverer STT Pro tire.

Hunter Engineering demos its new Maverick tire changer. Learn more about it here: https://www.tirereview.com/hunter-engineering-maverick-tire-changer/

A demo of Hunter’s new TXC51C tire changer helps SEMA visitors learn the features and benefits of the machine.

Landsail’s StormBlazer X/T is on display on an overlanding vehicle

Milestar Tires showcases its Patagonia M/T on an off-road rig.