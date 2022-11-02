Delinte Launches the New Bandit CrossOver

Delinte Tires launched its new Delinte Bandit CrossOver at the 2022 SEMA Show.

“It is well known that SUVs and CUVs are experiencing incredible success in the market, with CUVs being the nation’s number one selling vehicle segment,” says Maxwell Wee, executive vice president of Sentury Tire USA. “Delinte recognizes that modifying SUVs and CUVs is quickly becoming mainstream, especially with wheels and aggressive tires, so we meet the demand head-on.”

Delinte says the Bandit CrossOver DX20 has an aggressive tread pattern, and the option to choose from two sidewall looks with a dual sidewall design.

The Delinte Bandit CrossOver tire comes complete with a D-Shield mileage warranty, D-tech silica compound, and stability in dry, wet, or snow conditions, says the company.