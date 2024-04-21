 TIA chooses Planet Hollywood for SEMA pre-show events

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

TIA chooses Planet Hollywood for SEMA pre-show events

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, will happen at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Dick-Guck-TIA-SEMA-Press-Conf

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) revealed the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as the host hotel for the pre-show events leading up to the Global Tire Expo (GTE) during the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, taking place from Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Related Articles

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, are set to take place on Monday, Nov. 4. The association said these events offer networking opportunities and insights into the latest TIA developments. Attendance is complimentary, however, securing a spot requires a reservation of a ticket.

The deadline for room block reservations is Sept. 23.

You May Also Like

ANYLINE-AI-stock
Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion
John-Z-K&M
hercules-spring-us-rebate
News

Kenda Tires becomes Cleveland Cavaliers associate partner for NBA playoff games

The tire manufacturer will be advertised on the court, with Kenda-branded rally towels, and will appear during local pre-game programming.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Kenda-Tire-Sir-CC-High-Fives-1400

Kenda Tires, this year an associate partner for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA Playoffs run, kicked off its partnership announcement at the Kenda American Technical Center in North Canton, Ohio, on April 16 with an appearance from Cavs mascot, Sir C.C., and Ahmaad Crump, in-arena host for the Cleveland Cavaliers and "the Voice of the Cavs" during NBA games. Kenda will continue as an associate partner as the Cavs advance through the playoff seeding. This will include advertising on the court, a giveaway of Kenda rally towels, and advertising during local pre-game programming.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Nokian Tyres releases 2023 sustainability report

Highlights of the company’s sustainability actions in 2023 include a commitment to achieve science-based net-zero emissions by 2050.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-sustainability-report
Giti Tire announces winners of STEAM competition

New this year, the winning teams from each division will progress to compete out of state.

By Christian Hinton
Giti-STEAM-Winners
Nexen Tire to be the official tire partner of the San Diego Padres

Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets, including billboards and in-ballpark branding at Petco Park.

By Christian Hinton
Nexen-Tire-Padres
WGH to recall up to 520,000 Terrain Attack, Terrain Pro winter tires

The tires are labeled as snow tires, but do not have sufficient traction to perform in all snow weather conditions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Christian Hinton
Recall

Other Posts

K&R Tire Center to host grand opening of new Flint, MI location

The company said it will have representatives from Goodyear, local customers and dealership representatives on hand to celebrate.

By Christian Hinton
KR-Tire-center
Bridgestone Retail Operations rolls out brand refresh for Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus

Updates to the logo include a single-color tire mark; a logo palette comprised of Tires Plus yellow, black and red; and refined typefaces.

By Christian Hinton
Tires-Plus-new-branding
Yokohama’s Advan Sport V105 tires will be OE for Subaru Impreza in Europe, Latin America

Yokohama said the tire enhances the car’s handling stability and comfort while reducing rolling resistance.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-Sport-V105
OTAA to host free training for members in Akron, OH

The association said these workshops are designed to enhance technician’s technical expertise and keep them up-to-date with the latest industry advancements.

By Christian Hinton
Stock-technician-training-1400