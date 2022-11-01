Hunter Engineering Debuts Maverick Tire Changer

Hunter Engineering introduced the Maverick, its newest premium center-clamp tire changer with “Revolutionary” DNA. The new model made its debut at Hunter’s booth on the first day of SEMA 2022 in Las Vegas.

The company says the Maverick shares many features with Hunter’s popular, standard-setting Revolution tire changer, but keeps the technician completely in charge with fully variable operation.

“Just as the Revolution raised the bar with fully autonomous tire changing, Maverick is doing the same for a traditional, technician-driven tire changer,” said Jim Hudson, product manager for tire changers. “We took some great features from the Revolution and designed Maverick to be technician-controlled, focusing on flexibility, speed and safety.”

According to Hunter, Maverick will allow technicians to multitask with timesaving features like the InflationStation, providing walkaway inflation and fast filling; automatic parking logic that gets the rollers and tool head out of the way quickly without operator input; and a RollerLock center post that clamps faster and tighter with a patent-pending ball-retention design.