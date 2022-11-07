fbpx
Connect with us

Tires

Kenda Unveils Vezda Touring 4S, its First ‘Four-Season’ Offering

Madeleine Winer

on

Kenda-Tire-Vezda-Touring-4S

During the 2022 SEMA Show, Kenda Tire debuted its new “four season” tire: the Vezda Touring 4S KR211 as well as announced new sizes for its Klever M/T2 and a revamp to its UHP tire line. All this is set to launch next year, as the company looks to tackle key segments and spread awareness around its “premium performance at a value price” mission.

Advertisement

Brandon Stotsenburg, vice president of automotive, said when creating the Vezda Touring 4S KR211, engineers at Kenda’s technical center in Akron, Ohio, studied the performance of all-weather competitors. Not only do tires in this category traditionally have balanced wet, dry and wear characteristics, but they also have light snow performance that’s typically better than your traditional all-season, which lends many tires in this category to display a three-peak mountain snowflake rating. However, Stotsenburg says Kenda took it a step further with this tire.

“The three-peak mountain snowflake rating is a self-certification from a manufacturer,” he said. “We wish there were stronger test criteria because we’ve seen others fail relative to their actual performance. We have verified this tire [through third-party testing] and believe it exhibits Tier 1 performance characteristics.”

Advertisement

Stotsenburg also said that with the launch of the Vezda Touring 4S, Kenda is careful to classify this tire as “four-season.”

“Our market research found that consumers don’t know the difference between all-season and all-weather,” he said. “The market research on the consumer has to match with what they understand.”

He said the Vezda Touring 4S is a touring tire developed for drivers of coupes, family sedans, crossovers and minivans. In addition to a three-peak mountain snowflake rating, it features:

  • A durable four-season high silica compound with soybean oil molded into an asymmetric tread compound to provide traction in all conditions;
  • Siping density in the center ribs to ensure tread stiffness and water evacuation for predictable steering response;
  • Four large circumferential grooves to provide hydroplaning and wet traction performance;
  • Large outer shoulder blocks that generate confident dry cornering characteristics;

The tire will come in 45 sizes ranging from 15-20 in. rim diameters and carry an H or V speed rating. It will be ready to order come late Q1 of 2023.

Advertisement

Klever M/T2 KR629

Stotsenburg said more sizes will be added for Klever M/T2, including six sizes with raised red lettering. The additional sizes will be available to order in mid-January.

Read more about the tire here.

Vezda UHP and UHP Max

The Kenda Vezda UHP and UHP Max are getting revamped, Stotsenburg said. Kenda’s UHP summer tires, which offer strong wear characteristics, are getting upgraded to better compete in drift, autocross and endurance racing, demonstrating its “Podium2Pavement” philosophy.

The Vezda UHP Max offers strong wet and dry performance thanks to an optimized silica tread compound for heat tolerance and enhanced grip. Kenda says that the tire’s upgraded belt package provides stability for crisp handling and braking across the contact patch through turns.

Advertisement

The tire, which has a symmetric tread compound, has won drift competitions in Japan and the US. It is suited for high-performance vehicles and sedans and currently comes in 36 sizes in 15-, 17-, 18-, 19-, and 20-in. rim diameters. The revamped Vezda UHP and UHP Max will go into production in early Q1 2023.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Tires: Atturo Tire Enters the Powersports Market with Two New Tires

Commercial Tires: Global Tire Manufacturer Ralson Enters US TBR Market

Tires: Sailun Tire Shows Off ERange EV Tire Capabilities in the Hollywood Hills

Tires: Sailun Tire President Dishes on ‘Limitless’ Potential of ERange EV Tire

Advertisement

on

Kenda Unveils Vezda Touring 4S, its First 'Four-Season' Offering

on

Continental Tire Launches ExtremeContact Sport02

on

BKT Launches EM 933 Super Excavating Tire

on

Mickey Thompson Unveils 42-, 44-in. Sizes for Baja Boss M/T Line
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-Tire-716U-UWB-Sidewall Yokohama-Tire-716U-UWB-Sidewall

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

Tires

Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022
Tesla-Sailun-Gif Tesla-Sailun-Gif

Tires

Sailun Tire President Dishes on ‘Limitless’ Potential of ERange EV Tire
Michelin-Agilis-HD-Z-Tire Michelin-Agilis-HD-Z-Tire

Commercial Tires

Michelin Releases Agilis HD Z as New Urban and Regional Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine