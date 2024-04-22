 Yokohama Rubber holds groundbreaking for Mexico tire plant

Yokohama Rubber holds groundbreaking for Mexico tire plant

The facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Mexico-Groundbreaking-event

Yokohama Rubber held a groundbreaking event on April 15 for its new consumer and light truck tire plant at the Alianza Industrial Park in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico. The company said the event was well attended by a crowd of state and local officials, as well as management from Yokohama companies, including YRC Chairman and CEO Masataka Yamishi; Yokohama Corporation North America (YCNA) CEO Shinichi Takimoto; and Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) President and CEO Jeff Barna.

The plant will be built on a 150-acre site. Construction is expected to begin soon and the facility is set to begin production in early 2027 with a planned annual output of five million tires.

“We stand here today in celebration and recognize the best employees and best customers in the world,” Barna said at the event. “Without their collective commitment, resolve and devotion to the Yokohama brand, today would not have been possible.”

State and local officials in attendance included Manolo Jimenez, governor of the state of Coahuila and Jose Maria Frausto Siller, the mayor of the city of Saltillo.

