John Bean Tru-Point Featured at SEMA

Christian Hinton

on

John Bean announced its new Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool will be on display and available for demonstrations at multiple locations at this week’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Tru-Point will be one of several products featured at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth. The company says the Snap-on booth is in the Collision Repair & Refinishing section in the upper south hall of the convention center.

In addition, Tru-Point will be showcased at the SEMA ADAS showcase booth in the upper south hall and the SEMA Electrified booth in the north hall.

In this article:, ,
