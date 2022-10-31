fbpx
Hunter Engineering Introduces TXC51C Tire Changer

Hunter Engineering is pairing a swing arm column with a center clamp in a brand-new configuration called the TCX51C. The new unit will be displayed for the first time at SEMA in Las Vegas next month in booth #42017 South Hall Lower.

The 51C delivers the benefits of a center clamp model combined with the useability and familiarity of a traditional swing arm changer. The 51C also has a Hunter-exclusive lower locking disc that can be used for rebreaking, lifting and demounting the bottom bead. The result is significantly enhanced wheel protection, eliminating slippage risk.

“The lower-acting locking disc takes the lever out of the technician’s hands, because it can be used as a lifting device for the bottom bead demount,” says Jim Hudson, product manager for tire changers. “This makes it much, much easier and safer to demount bottom beads, especially on big, heavy tires.”

The 51C also includes Hunter’s exclusive FastBlast inflation system, designed to inflate most truck and SUV tires. The technician sets the position, selects the inflation mode and presses the inflation pedal for an immediate blast from the large, 6.5-gallon air tank. Safety is also a prime consideration since FastBlast allows for easy inflation by a single technician, hands-free. Additional benefits of the new tire changer include a powerful two-speed 220V converter motor and the PowerOut bead loosener.

Hunter Engineering Introduces TXC51C Tire Changer

