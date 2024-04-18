 Continental appoints new 'head of region' for the United States and Canada

People

In this role, he will oversee all of material handling, port, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in the United States and Canada.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Conti-RobSchroeder_HeadofRegion

Continental revealed that Rob Schroeder, former Sr. manager of operations, marketing and analytics, will take over the responsibility of head of region for the United States and Canada. In this role, he will oversee all of material handling, port, earthmoving and agriculture tire business in the United States and Canada. The appointment took effect April 1.

As head of region for the United States and Canada for commercial specialty tires, Schroeder is succeeding Andrew Davis and will report directly to Constantin Batsch who heads global sales and operations for specialty tires.

“Rob has been an integral part of Continental for more than ten years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and a deep understanding of our company’s values and objectives,” Batsch said. He exemplifies the qualities, strategic thinking and vision necessary to lead our sales efforts within the region.”

