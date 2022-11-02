Hercules Launches TIS TT1 Max Traction Mud-Terrain Tire

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company announced the launch of the TIS TT1 by Hercules, a premium maximum traction, all-season mud tire offering up to 26-in. rim diameter sizes. The company says the new line will begin a phased launch in mid-November.

Created in partnership with TIS Offroad, the TIS TT1 by Hercules is designed for recreational, off-road drivers and enthusiasts seeking a stylish, aggressive look. Hercules says the TIS TT1 is equipped with bolstered shoulder lugs, performance-infused tread block elements and a reinforced three-ply sidewall for added security.

The new M/T tire will be available in 19 high floatation SKUs with an overall diameter range of 33 to 37 inches and will fit wheels with a rim diameter of 17 to 26 inches. The line has a Q speed rating and a load range of E and F.

By teaming up with TIS Offroad, Hercules will be able to reach a new segment of customers, particularly those served by TIS, says Myles Kovacs, president and founder of TIS Offroad. Kovacs helped design and will aid in marketing the new tire. The tires will be available through ATD’s distribution network of approximately 80,000 customers nationwide, the company says.