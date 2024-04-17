Grow your Business with K&M Tire’s Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Program - Tire Review Magazine

K&M Tire as an organization understands the hard work, dedication, perseverance, sacrifice, and support that is required to start, build, and grow an independent tire or tire and service business. We greatly value the opportunity to serve and earn each of our dealer’s business.

One of the ways that K&M Tire accomplishes our Vision: To be the leading and most trusted provider of tires and services in all of our geographic markets, is through the development and implementation of the K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealer marketing program for our valued customers.

The Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program is an umbrella marketing program chock full of features and benefits designed to assist you, the business owner/operator, with the means to build profit, save on expenses, and enhance your business’s capabilities without changing or altering your business’s uniqueness that you’ve worked so hard to build.

The Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program is completely ala cart, designed for each dealer to utilize this program in a slightly different way. The overall purpose of this program is to help our valued dealers to be competitive in their market regardless of what their competition may be doing. This program offers 5 major categories of benefits including: Incentives & Finance, Office & Software, Marketing & Training, Parts & Oil, and lastly Warranty Services.

Let’s dive a little deeper into the benefits of Incentives & Finance. K&M Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program offers a significant number of sell-in benefits to support our dealers by way of offering additional profitability on the tires they purchase from K&M Tire through this program. These sell-in benefits range from periodic $/tire purchase incentives offered for PLT, commercial, and agricultural tires purchased from K&M Tire. Then there are the extremely exciting and lucrative exclusive Boost Programs from popular brands like Cooper, Continental, Falken, Hankook, Kumho, Mastercraft, and Yokohama. Other profit building incentives include the annual Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire volume bonus opportunities for commercial and agriculturally focused dealers. There is literally a financial benefit for every type of tire dealer on the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program, and this is just the beginning of the benefits for our partner dealers.

If your business needs a technology upgrade, not to worry, the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program has several vendor partners ready to assist you. These vendors offer cutting-edge software solutions for every type of tire and service business regardless of size.

Marketing your business effectively is equal parts art and science and the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program has several vendor partners ready to assist our dealers with their marketing needs. From websites to direct mail and all the social media marketing in between! This is an exciting and important aspect of building your business. Marketing ensures that you can reach new customers in your market area and do so consistently to provide a steady stream of new customers to your door. Let the marketing vendors of the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program help you accomplish this so you can focus on taking care of your customers and building your business.

For our dealers who offer automotive service in addition to tire sales, the parts and oil rebates are a fantastic opportunity for the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program to build significant additional profits in your business. Each year the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program parts rebates issues more than $1M back to our participating dealers in exclusive parts rebates above and beyond what our participating dealers were earning before they joined this program. There are 10 parts program offers to choose from, and those brands include the suppliers you are using every day including: Napa, O’Reilly, Autozone, Federated, Advance, CarQuest, WorldPac, PartsPlus and more.

Finally, the Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program features both a road hazard and service warranty programs that our dealers can offer their consumers. Warranty services are an important part of many automotive service businesses. They provide peace of mind for your consumers and demonstrates to your valued customers that you stand behind your work, and you care about them and their safety. The Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire Road Hazard and Service Warranty program are self-funded by the participating Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire dealer. These warranties feature a professional automotive program proctor used by several tire manufacturers for their warranties, a toll-free number to assist your consumers in their time of need, and coverage throughout the United States ensuring that your consumers are taken care of timely and professionally wherever their travels take them.

What’s more, there is no dollar cost to join this program beyond an annual unit commitment with K&M Tire! How great is that!?! For more information on the program, visit kmtire.com/mrtire or kmtire.com/big3tire, or contact your dedicated K&M Tire outside sales representative to learn more about the fantastic K&M Tire Mr. Tire / Big 3 Tire program. We look forward to hearing from you!

