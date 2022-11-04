ASA Automotive Unveils Vehicle Inspection Software at SEMA

ASA Automotive Systems debuted its new digital vehicle inspection software, as well as an update to its software for the Bridgestone Affiliated Dealer Network, at the 2022 SEMA Show. Unlike other software, ASA sayid its inspection software can fully integrate with all of its product lines: TireMaster, TireMaster Enterprise, GTX, CornerStone and Yes Prime.

Advertisement

“Our customer baser and the general automotive market has expressed a need for a digital inspection process that’s fully integrated with their shop management system,” said Dave Vogel, ASA’s general manager. “It’s bringing that data in and storing it in your shop management so you can have that business intelligence of what’s gone on with vehicle inspections over a period of time.” Vogel said the software can be used on an app, which allows the mechanic to fill in the inspection report as quickly and easily as possible. Then, the data, including photos, videos and descriptions of what needs attention from that report is fed into an ASA shop management platform for service writers to discuss it with the customer. Each inspection report is saved to the management platform’s cloud for shop personnel to pull it up and create a record of inspections over time for each customer, he said.

Advertisement

“We want to make this as fast and easy as possible for the technician,” said Vogel. “And, we want that data stored forever so that when the customer comes back a couple of months later, you can ask, ‘Did you do anything about your brakes?’ I have data in my shop management system that says you need this or that done.” Vogel added that each inspection report is customizable, depending on each shop’s priorities. Each report can also be forwarded as a link to the customer via text or email so that the customer can look at it on their own time. Then, when the service writer sends an estimate for vehicle repair, customers are able to see why they need a certain service or repair done.

Advertisement

“This is about maximizing the visit of the customer and how the shop interacts with them,” he said. “By using this tool, we think it will lead to more transparency and customer retention.” Vogel said the tool will be an add-on module and be an additional cost for ASA customers, but since it’s customizable, shops will be able to control the cost as well. Currently, the software is finishing up beta testing and is slated to be released in Q1 2023. Bridgestone Cornerstone Xpanse Marking 12 years of partnership with Bridgestone, ASA also debuted the latest version of its shop management platform created for the Bridgestone Affiliated Dealer Network. Called the CornerStone Xpanse, the update rolls out a slew of new features like a full array of tools for automating Bridgestone and Firestone national accounts processing and claims, adding and updating inventory items and replenishing inventory with direct ordering.

Advertisement