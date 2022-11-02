fbpx
Hankook & Company Showcases Battery Products at AAPEX 2022

Christian Hinton

Hankook & Company, the holding company of global tire maker Hankook Tire, is showcasing its battery products for various automotive segments as well as next-generation prototypes at the 2022 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas.

Hankook & Company says its Energy Solution (ES) business will showcase its lead-acid battery technology and a lineup of its latest battery products that include Hankook-branded absorbent glass mat (AGM), enhanced flooded battery (EFB) and maintenance-free (MF) batteries. Furthermore, the starter lithium-ion battery (Starter LIB) prototype will also be introduced to the public for the first time at the booth, the company says.

Meanwhile, Hankook & Company says its energy solution (ES) business headquarters, which oversees the lead-acid battery business of the holding company, continues to invest in research and development. The company says it introduced Korea’s first MF battery in 1982 and has since become one of the premier battery brands in Korea.

