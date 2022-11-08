fbpx
Myers Tire Supply Launches MXP XTreme Performance Tool Line

During the 2022 SEMA Show, Myers Tire Supply hosted a press conference to launch its newest line of tools: the MXP Xtreme Performance line. Paul Johnson, vice president of distribution at Myers Industries, and Sherri Wolford, director of marketing at Myers Tire Supply, announced the new line.

The MXP Xtreme Performance line consists of:

  • Myers Neon Green Service Cart, which comes in a flip-top (MTS393922NG) or slide-top (MTS433723NG) design;
  • A 1/2-in. drive impact wrench with 2-in. anvil composite body (MYTS53372);
  • A 1/2-in. drive impact wrench standard anvil (MTS53254);
  • A 1-in-drive lightweight impact wrench (MTS53256);
  • A 3.5-ton Low Pro floor jack (99080).

Wolford said the toolboxes are available to order while other items will be available come Q1.

During the press conference, Johnson outlined the history of Myers and how its business has expanded as well as what to expect in the future, as the multi-billion dollar company turns 90 next year.

Johnson said in June, Myers acquired Mohawk Rubber Company, which he called a “substantial competitor.” However, as Mohawk’s integration into Myers’ family of brands takes place, he said he feels the teaming up of Myers and Mohawk is “something special” and “something the industry hasn’t seen yet,” emphasizing the value both companies under the same organization will bring.

“Their footprint matched perfectly, and more importantly, that’s a good deal for customer service,” he said, noting that Mohawk joins Myer’s international business as well as its Tuffy Manufacturing and Patch Rubber Company business units in its effort to distribute a broad selection of tire supplies, tools and equipment for the tire service market.

“We’re very excited to bring them in,” he added.

Johnson also offered his thoughts on factors that are affecting the industry, such as consolidation and electric vehicles.

“What’s really going to change is that customers will become larger and more sophisticated over time. I think we’re seeing how quickly it’s happening,” he said. “For Myers distribution, we need to be ready for that. We need to be able to handle the individual shop owner with a couple of bays in small-town America and also a network that has thousands of bays across the country.”

Johnson said down the line, customers can expect the same reliable coast-to-coast service from Myers with its nine distribution centers in the US plus three in Central America, including two joint ventures in India to bring in high-quality, low-cost products direct to customers.

“We have a lot of inventory and we know that costs money but we want to be sure we have the product to supply our customers,” he said. “Approaching next year, celebrating 90 years, we’re part of a company that’s on its way to a billion dollars in sales with Myers Industries. It’s a stable, well-capitalized company and we have quite a bit of resource and scale to bring another level of customer service.

