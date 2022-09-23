Connect with us

Falken Tires Expands Ram 1500 OE Wildpeak Coverage

Falken Tires has extended its original equipment (OE) relationship with Stellantis through the introduction of a 22-in. Wildpeak A/T3WA tire. Falken says the complete tire size is 285/45R22XL (114H XL BSW) and will be available on the Ram 1500 Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited 1500 trucks beginning in December 2022.

Additionally, Falken says the tread design of the tire enables the tire to excel in three key areas: wear, winter and wet performance. Every A/T3W tire is qualified by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and TRAC (Tire and Rubber Association of Canada) for the Three Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) symbol.

