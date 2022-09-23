Falken Tires Expands Ram 1500 OE Wildpeak Coverage

Falken Tires has extended its original equipment (OE) relationship with Stellantis through the introduction of a 22-in. Wildpeak A/T3WA tire. Falken says the complete tire size is 285/45R22XL (114H XL BSW) and will be available on the Ram 1500 Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited 1500 trucks beginning in December 2022.

