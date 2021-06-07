Connect with us
supplier-awards

News

Nexen Tire Named 2020 Best Supplier by Stellantis

Nexen Tire was recognized by Stellantis for its level of quality, commitment and operational excellence, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Stellantis, a multinational automotive manufacturer and mobility solutions provider, announced that Nexen Tire America, Inc. received a “Best Supplier Award” in the competitiveness category during its award ceremony on Tuesday, June 1.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

This is the first supplier award ceremony presented by Stellantis recognizing the level of quality, commitment and operational excellence delivered by Stellantis suppliers, the company says.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. “It is truly meaningful to be recognized as an exceptional supplier at Stellantis’ first supplier award event. We will continue to make progress toward becoming a growing supplier to automakers.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

News: Jacques Bajer, Tire Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, dies

News: 2030 Emissions Targets: How Can Companies Get There?

People: Amit Tolani Named Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty

Advertisement

on

Nexen Tire Named 2020 Best Supplier by Stellantis

on

AME International Expands Automotive Service Accessory Line

on

Americana Tire and Wheel Rebrands with Kenda Tire Name

on

Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

TireHub

TireHub
Contact: Jeanette ChenPhone: (833) 847-3482Phone: (866) 418-0682
1 Ravinia Drive NE, Suite 1300, Dunwoody GA 30346
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine