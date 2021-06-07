Nexen Tire Named 2020 Best Supplier by Stellantis

Stellantis , a multinational automotive manufacturer and mobility solutions provider, announced that Nexen Tire America, Inc. received a “Best Supplier Award” in the competitiveness category during its award ceremony on Tuesday, June 1.

Click Here to Read More

This is the first supplier award ceremony presented by Stellantis recognizing the level of quality, commitment and operational excellence delivered by Stellantis suppliers, the company says.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. “It is truly meaningful to be recognized as an exceptional supplier at Stellantis’ first supplier award event. We will continue to make progress toward becoming a growing supplier to automakers.”