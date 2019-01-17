Falken Tires Expands its Road Hazard Protection Warranty

Falken Tires has expanded its Road Hazard Protection Warranty to cover 11 replacement tire lines for new purchases made from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.

The Falken Road Hazard Protection Warranty was designed to reinforce Falken Tires’ commitment to its customers by offering a free tire replacement through an authorized Falken dealer, should a tire become damaged due to unforeseen circumstances. In order to qualify, certain criteria must be met, specifically that any damage that occurs must be within the first two years from the tire’s purchase date or within the first 3/32nds-wear from original tread depth, whichever comes first.

“We are always confident of the performance of our Falken tire lines,” said Darren Thomas, Falken’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, “but in the unlikely event one of our customers suffers irreparable damage to their tire – having experienced some sort of road hazard – Falken Tires will be there to replace it.

“Our Road Hazard Protection is a commitment to our customers that we are riding with them all the way, and if the occasion warrants, we will keep our customers moving with a new tire from Falken,” Thomas said.

Falken tire lines now under the Road Hazard Warranty include all of the following:

Wildpeak A/T3W, Wildpeak H/T

Ziex CT60 A/S, Ziex S/TZ05, Ziex ZE950 A/S

Azenis FK510

Sincera SN250 A/S, Sincera SN201 A/S

Espia EPZ II, Espia EPZ II SUV

Eurowinter HS449

Certain factors will prevent the warranty from being honored such as racing or off-road use; improper tire maintenance; accident damage; fire, theft, natural disaster, or vandalism; or the use of snow chains. The warranty is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

Click here for full coverage details.