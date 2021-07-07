Alligator sens.it Sensors Now Cover 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500

The truck is part of a growing number of Chrysler vehicles with advanced auto-learning technology.

The tire pressure sensors work with the ABS system to automatically locate and store new sensor IDs quickly, so the driving time can be reduced after installing new parts, the company says.

If no scan tool is available for manual sensor ID registration, park the truck for 20 minutes, then drive it until the pressures for the new tires show up on the display.

According to the company, using sensors that have an auto-learning feature is especially helpful for DIYers that install wheels themselves but don’t have access to a scan tool for new sensor ID registration and for wheel shops that rely on the end-users to handle the TPMS learning process.