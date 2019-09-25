Products/Falken Tires
Falken Introduces First All-Terrain Tire for Crossovers, the Wildpeak A/T Trail

Falken-Wildpeak-at-trail

Falken Tires has launched the Wildpeak A/T Trail, which the company says is the first CUV all-terrain tire on the market.

Further expanding the successful Wildpeak family line, the severe-snow-rated Wildpeak A/T Trail is engineered to strike a balance between off-road traction and all-weather performance, Falken says.

The company says its tread design helps to maintain efficiency and versatility, while 3D Canyon Sipe Technology and increased tread depth provide more winter traction than a traditional all-season tire. As a result, the A/T Trail is certified for severe snow conditions, boasting the USTMA’s three-peak mountain snowflake symbol. Available in 30 sizes, with rim sizes from 16 to 20-inch, the Wildpeak A/T Trail is suited for vehicles like the Ford Escape, Jeep Cherokee and Renegade Trailhawk, Subaru Crosstrek and Outback, and the Toyota RAV4.

The Wildpeak A/T Trail features a 65,000-mile tread life warranty. Additionally, the tire carries Falken’s Road Hazard Protection, offering free replacement for any damage that occurs during the first two years, or within the first 3/32nds of tread life, whichever comes first.

