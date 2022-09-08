Falken Tires Introduces All-Season Azenis FK460 A/S Tire

Falken Tires has introduced the Azenis FK460, the company’s latest all-season tire.

Falken says the new FK460 was developed from the company’s 4D nanotechnology. Falken says the nanotech produces a rubber compound that achieves four-season traction and long tread life.

The tire’s tread pattern features emerging grooves and interlocking sipes which Falken says ensures that the FK460 will deliver more stability in inclement conditions. Falken’s traditional 50,000-mile limited tread life warranty is offered with the new all-season tire, along with the brand’s road hazard protection.

Available in a total of 85 sizes, with available rim sizing of 17- to 22-in. and a Y speed rating, Falken says the Azenis FK460 will appeal to owners of many of today’s high-performance vehicles, including the Audi S5, BMW M4, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Mercedes-Benz AMG, Polestar 2, Porsche 911, Subaru WRX STI, Tesla Models 3 & Y and Toyota GR Supra.