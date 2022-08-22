Falken Tires has launched multiple sizes for the commercial van segment in both Wildpeak H/T02 and A/T3W.
Two sizes in the Wildpeak H/T02 – 235/65R16C and 225/75R16C – with the same sizes in Wildpeak A/T3W – will become available for Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster van fitments beginning in August. In addition, coming in 2023 will be a Wildpeak H/T02 product in size 195/75R16C for the Ford Transit 350 DRW and a 185/60R15C size for Nissan’s NV200, according to Sumitomo Rubber North America.
The company says the Falken Wildpeak H/T02 has become a tire of choice in highway as well as urban use, delivering performance and durability all year long. Commercial van users have quickly learned that the H/T02 was built to meet and exceed the demands of today’s delivery vehicles, with multiple stop-and-go requirements, heavy traffic and medium-duty hauling. A 4D nano design and 3D canyon sipe technology provide the H/T02 with enhanced all-season drivability. The “HD” badge on the tire’s sidewall highlights the heavy-duty construction with which these tires were built. The H/T02 is the right product for those who need longevity from their tires, Falken says.
Additionally, the Falken Wildpeak A/T3W is engineered to conquer rugged terrain and for driving without compromise on the pavement in any weather, the company says. Business owners have used the A/T3W in regions with consistently harsh weather throughout the year, which has led Falken to offer the severe-snow-rated tire as another option for commercial van operators due to its toughness and robust capabilities. The A/T3W features Falken’s patented 3D canyon sipes and an all-new proprietary lower sidewall. Combined with deep grooves, the tire maintains consistent performance throughout its lifetime, the company says.
“We are very pleased to offer these two lines of the Wildpeak tire to the commercial trade,” said Rick Brennan, Falken’s vice president of marketing. “We believe there is strong demand for our Wildpeak products from drivers who require a tough, durable all-season tire for their workhorse vehicles. Falken is determined to fill that need with our reliable and proven products.”