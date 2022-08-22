Falken Tires has launched multiple sizes for the commercial van segment in both Wildpeak H/T02 and A/T3W.

Two sizes in the Wildpeak H/T02 – 235/65R16C and 225/75R16C – with the same sizes in Wildpeak A/T3W – will become available for Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster van fitments beginning in August. In addition, coming in 2023 will be a Wildpeak H/T02 product in size 195/75R16C for the Ford Transit 350 DRW and a 185/60R15C size for Nissan’s NV200, according to Sumitomo Rubber North America.

The company says the Falken Wildpeak H/T02 has become a tire of choice in highway as well as urban use, delivering performance and durability all year long. Commercial van users have quickly learned that the H/T02 was built to meet and exceed the demands of today’s delivery vehicles, with multiple stop-and-go requirements, heavy traffic and medium-duty hauling. A 4D nano design and 3D canyon sipe technology provide the H/T02 with enhanced all-season drivability. The “HD” badge on the tire’s sidewall highlights the heavy-duty construction with which these tires were built. The H/T02 is the right product for those who need longevity from their tires, Falken says.