Top 10 Stories of 2022

Madeleine Winer

on

As the tire industry continues to recover from pandemic supply chain strains, 2022 brought a host of new tire launches as well as excitement around emerging tire trends… and topics that make you scratch your head. I think you’ll definitely see what I mean in this year’s list of top stories from 2022.

To compile this list, we went back through our analytics to see which stories you–our readers–engaged with the most. Here, you’ll get a picture of what moved the needle in the industry this year and what technical aspects of running a tire shop dealers like you are turning to us to find out more information about. Take a look and email your thoughts to us at [email protected].

10. Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

9. The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want To Make

8. Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

7. Why You Should Replace Control Arms and Bushings in Pairs

6. Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

5. Kumho Tire Launches the Road Venture AT52

4. TPMS Relearns Using The Trigger System

3. Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

2. Continental Launches General Tire AltiMax RT45

1. Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

HONORABLE MENTIONS

We have a few stories to highlight that didn’t make the Top 10. I asked each of our editors to pick a story they wrote this year that they particularly enjoyed and why, and here’s what they said.

David Sickels, Senior Editor: Are Retread Tires Advised for Electric Trucks?

The proliferation of electrification is switching up everything we think we know about tires. It’s fun to think of different scenarios for this “new” EV segment because the applications are nothing new, just a handful of attributes of the vehicles themselves. Mix in some of the nuance and fleet knowledge tire dealers need to succeed in the commercial tire segment, and this was a question that I’d never seen answered before. What’d we find out? Read on!

Christian Hinton, Associate Editor: Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop

One of my favorite parts of this job is the chance to talk to so many great folks in the tire industry. I get the chance to interview dealers and equipment manufacturers in this article and others – being able to tell their story from their experienced eyes has helped me grow and learn exponentially.

Madeleine Winer, Editor: RoboTire Begins Aggressive Rollout

I’m always attracted to what’s new in the tire industry and what has the potential to help a tire dealer do a 180 on his/her business. RoboTire seems like it’s one of those things. I went to visit the RoboTire team at their HQ this summer and learned about the technology and the company’s growth strategy, which I think dealers will find fascinating. Lots of big things to come from these guys!

Top 10 Stories of 2022

Tyrata to Deploy Additional IntelliTread Systems in Asia Pacific

Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals

Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
