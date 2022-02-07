Kumho Launches the Road Venture AT52

Click Here to Read More

“We are extremely proud of our engineering and product development teams who dedicated years to extensive research and testing in order to deliver this outstanding product,” Kumho says. “The continuously growing light truck market is a focal point for us and we are confident that the AT52 will be a great addition to the all-terrain segment with its aggressive design, durability and key performance attributes.”

Kumho says the tire is designed for the drivers of pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and jeeps. The Kumho Road Venture AT52 blends a combination of performance to take command of rugged terrains, deliver on-road comfort and instill an all-season ride.