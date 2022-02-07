Kumho Launches the Road Venture AT52

Kumho Tire USA recently announced the launch of the Road Venture AT52.
“We are extremely proud of our engineering and product development teams who dedicated years to extensive research and testing in order to deliver this outstanding product,” Kumho says. “The continuously growing light truck market is a focal point for us and we are confident that the AT52 will be a great addition to the all-terrain segment with its aggressive design, durability and key performance attributes.”
Kumho says the tire is designed for the drivers of pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and jeeps. The Kumho Road Venture AT52 blends a combination of performance to take command of rugged terrains, deliver on-road comfort and instill an all-season ride.
According to Kumho, the Road Venture AT52 features an optimal polymer blend ratio compound for added durability. The application of high-density, multi-angle sipes ensures all-season performance while the deep main lateral grooves and wide sub-lateral grooves provide confident off-road traction.
The new product will be replacing the Road Venture AT51 and will be available in 54 sizes ranging from 15-20 inch fitments and will feature a 50K mileage warranty on LT and flotation sizes and a 55K mileage warranty on Euro-metric. Kumho says the Road Venture AT52 will also include road hazard protection and is severe-snow service rated.