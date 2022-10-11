Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

Falken Tires will introduce its fifth Wildpeak tire, the Wildpeak R/T, for availability in December 2022. Developed for lifted trucks, SUVs and high-powered diesel pickups, the Falken Wildpeak R/T features a hybrid terrain tread pattern, blending the off-road strengths of a mud-terrain with the on-road benefits of an all-terrain, Falken says.

Advertisement

“Falken is experiencing tremendous consumer interest and emphatic usage from our Wildpeak inventory,” said Rick Brennan, Falken’s vice president of strategic planning. “We’ve received requests for more choices, which has led us to develop the R/T tire.” Built to deliver an ideal combination of traction, durability and longevity, the Wildpeak R/T was designed to become the tire of choice for those who spend as much time on the road as they do on the rocks, Falken says. The R/T offers the kind of traction found on a Wildpeak M/T plus the tread life and stability expected from a Wildpeak A/T.

Advertisement

“It’s the best of both worlds,” added Brennan. “What’s more, the R/T is built to conquer any terrain, whether the customer is towing, hauling or crawling. The Wildpeak R/T offers modern heavy-duty pickups a product that is designed to work hard, and carries our Falken 50,000-mile Limited Tread Life Warranty to certify our brand’s incredible support.” Among the key highlights of the Wildpeak R/T are its durability off-road due to an aggressive upper sidewall which protects the tire from sharp rocks, while offset shoulder blocks provide claw-like traction at low-tire pressures and through off-camber situations, Falken says. Additionally, the tire’s wide-open shoulders maintain mud and rock defense measures which shed mud from the tread grooves, protecting the vehicle against the elements, increasing its off-road traction and preventing rocks from puncturing the base of the tread.

Advertisement