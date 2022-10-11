Connect with us

Tires

Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

Falken Tires will introduce its fifth Wildpeak tire, the Wildpeak R/T, for availability in December 2022. Developed for lifted trucks, SUVs and high-powered diesel pickups, the Falken Wildpeak R/T features a hybrid terrain tread pattern, blending the off-road strengths of a mud-terrain with the on-road benefits of an all-terrain, Falken says.

Advertisement

“Falken is experiencing tremendous consumer interest and emphatic usage from our Wildpeak inventory,” said Rick Brennan, Falken’s vice president of strategic planning. “We’ve received requests for more choices, which has led us to develop the R/T tire.”

Built to deliver an ideal combination of traction, durability and longevity, the Wildpeak R/T was designed to become the tire of choice for those who spend as much time on the road as they do on the rocks, Falken says. The R/T offers the kind of traction found on a Wildpeak M/T plus the tread life and stability expected from a Wildpeak A/T.

Advertisement

“It’s the best of both worlds,” added Brennan. “What’s more, the R/T is built to conquer any terrain, whether the customer is towing, hauling or crawling. The Wildpeak R/T offers modern heavy-duty pickups a product that is designed to work hard, and carries our Falken 50,000-mile Limited Tread Life Warranty to certify our brand’s incredible support.”

Among the key highlights of the Wildpeak R/T are its durability off-road due to an aggressive upper sidewall which protects the tire from sharp rocks, while offset shoulder blocks provide claw-like traction at low-tire pressures and through off-camber situations, Falken says. Additionally, the tire’s wide-open shoulders maintain mud and rock defense measures which shed mud from the tread grooves, protecting the vehicle against the elements, increasing its off-road traction and preventing rocks from puncturing the base of the tread.

Advertisement

Adding in Falken’s proprietary Duraspec three-ply sidewall technology allows the Wildpeak R/T to withstand extreme off-road conditions, Falken says. Duraspec’s two high-ply turn-ups provide an additional layer of protection, according to the company.

In addition, tectonic tread blocks with step-down support features have been engineered to minimize block squirm, which is especially important to enhance stability when towing and hauling, Falken says.

When launched in December 2022, the tire will be offered in 48 sizes including seven Load Range F sizes, with rim sizing planned to be available from 16- to 22-in. Popular fitments will include Chevrolet’s Colorado and Silverado, Ford’s Bronco and F-Series, Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, Ram trucks, and Toyota’s 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra, Falken says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tires: Hercules Tire Launches Strong Guard H-LS Long Haul Steer Tire

Tires: Bridgestone To Develop Lunar Terrain Vehicle Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Yokohama Off-Highway Introduces New Skid Steer Radial Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Tire Adds the MS700 to its Industrial Tire Series

Advertisement

on

Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

on

Yokohama Tire Launches the 716U UWB Regional Drive Tire

on

Maxam Tire Adds New Sizes to its Ag Tires Family

on

Gallery: Toyo Tires Open Country R/T Trail Launch Event
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: What’s Next for TPMS Technology?

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels

1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels
Contact: Chase PotterPhone: 800-383-7974Phone: 951-746-8398
12078 Florence Ave, Santa Fe Springs CA 90670
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Commercial Tires

Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Commercial Tires

Goodyear Announces New Mixed Service Drive Tire
MICHELIN-Defender-2 MICHELIN-Defender-2

Tires

Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

Tires

Bridgestone To Develop Lunar Terrain Vehicle Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine