Recommending summer tires based on customer demand

If you’re a shop looking to sell summer tires, it’s important to know that customers looking for these tires have very specific needs. Let’s talk about why, before recommending summer tires, you need to fully understand customer performance requirements.

Unlike all-season or all-terrain tires built for diverse driving conditions, UHP summer tires are designed with one priority: dry and wet traction for performance driving. Lateral and longitudinal grip in dry and wet conditions are also important, which is achieved through optimized contact patches, high silica tread compounds and circumferential grooves to channel water. Generally, UHP summer tire tread design features large blocks and fewer grooves for more road contact on dry surfaces. The grooves are designed to channel water away from the tire, reducing the risk of hydroplaning on wet roads.

The internal construction of UHP summer tires is also critical to their performance. Explain to customers how reinforced carcass plies and belt packages help to resist heat and maintain stability at high speeds.

Since UHP summer tires are so specialized, it’s important to understand exactly what each customer wants from their tire. For casual performance drivers, traditional UHP summer tires may suffice – however, for track use or maximum grip demands, an even more focused maximum performance summer tire could be needed.

Clear communication with customers is key when recommending UHP summer tires. Many customers may not be familiar with the technical features like tread patterns, compounds, and designs that contribute to the performance of UHP summer tires, so dealers should be prepared to highlight these benefits.

It’s also crucial to understand each customer’s specific needs and desired qualities, as a summer UHP tire may not be the best choice for those seeking a substantial mileage warranty or those unwilling to swap tires seasonally. As tire categories continue to evolve, differentiating between UHP summer, UHP all-season and grand touring all-season tires helps ensure customers focused solely on performance get a product that delivers.

Customers may research products beforehand, so you should be ready to address questions on specific brands and models based on what the customer asks you. An informed sales approach tailored to each customer’s performance expectations is key for successful UHP summer tire recommendations.

