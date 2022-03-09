TPMS Programming vs. Relearning

Programmable TPMS sensors revolutionized TPMS. They are a huge benefit to shops looking to increase inventory turns and are a saving grace during these times of extreme part proliferation. However, a very common and costly mistake at the shop level is confusing “programming” a sensor with to “relearning” the vehicle. Programming does not equal relearning. The technician can go through all the typical TPMS service steps flawlessly and relearn the vehicle, only to find the TPMS light still illuminated on the dashboard.

Naturally, if the TPMS light is still on after a careful TPMS service, the sensor is assumed to be at fault and a call is made to the sensor manufacturer. The first question the hotline operator will ask is if they “programmed” the sensor before relearning it to the vehicle. Often in the industry, the terms “programming” and “relearning” are confused with each other or used interchangeably when in fact, that is completely incorrect. Let’s save your shop some time and money and explore the important difference between programming a sensor and relearning a vehicle. Programming a sensor is an essential step when working with universal or “programmable” TPMS sensors. These sensors come completely blank out of the box and they need to be programmed (also referred to as “activated”) to the unique make, model and year of the vehicle being serviced. Without this step, you are inserting a blank sensor into the tire. The sensor will not transmit any signal to the ECU and the vehicle will think the sensor is missing. This will cause the TPMS telltale light to remain lit on the dashboard.

Think of it like your TV subscription service. You have to tell your TV what movie to play. It is a crucial step for you to enjoy movie night. If you don’t physically tell your TV what you want to watch, then nothing will play at all. It is the same with your programmable TPMS sensors. You have to tell the sensor which vehicle you want it to work for, otherwise, it won’t transmit anything at all. It must first be programmed to the make, model and year of the vehicle being serviced. On the other hand, relearning a vehicle is a completely different step. The purpose of programming a sensor is to tell the sensor which vehicle it is being used for, whereas relearning the vehicle actually tells the vehicle which sensors are in which tires. The vehicle’s ECU records the four (or five) sensor IDs and their position so that the unique IDs installed in the tires are correctly recognized by the vehicle.

