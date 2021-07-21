TIA Announces Slate for 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors

There are four open spots on the 2021-2022 Tire Industry Association’s Board of Directors. The association says nine candidates, including two incumbents and seven newcomers, are competing for the spots. Those elected will serve three-year terms.

The following are the Board of Director nominees: John Baldwin (incumbent), senior vice president of Discount Tire Co., Scottsdale, Ariz.;

Billy Eordekian, president of 1-800EveryRim, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.;

Scot Holloway, CEO, Bartec USA L.L.C., Sterling Heights, Mich.;

David Jordanger, chief revenue officer, Sonsio L.L.C., Arvada, Colo.;

Chris Rhoades, senior product manager, technical solutions, BKT Tires, Copley, Ohio;

Ryan Schrader, director of franchise operations, RNR Tire Express, Tampa, Fla.;

Gary Schroeder, executive director of global TBR, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (now owned by Goodyear), Findlay, Ohio;

Leigh-Ann Stewart, director of health and safety, Kal Tire, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada; and

Don Vanderheyen (incumbent), vice president of commercial, Hennessey Industries, LaVergne, Tenn. Voting is open only to eligible TIA members in good standing, the association says. Members can vote via paper ballot and will receive information about the election by mail. They also can vote online on the association’s website. Voting opened in early July and will close on Sept. 1.

