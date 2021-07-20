Choosing the Right Tires for Pivot Irrigation with BKT

With the arrival of the hottest months of the year, soil and field moisture is more crucial than ever. Choosing the most suitable irrigation systems and having the right tools and equipment can make the difference in guaranteeing crops and soil health during the summer, according to BKT Tires.

So, have your ag tire customers thought about pivot irrigation? More importantly for you, what tire care is needed to accommodate the needs of using a pivot irrigation technique. BKT explains and delves into the importance of having the correct tires when it comes to pivot irrigation. The spraying method of irrigarion distributes water on crops using a sprinkler system, which simulates rainfall with reduced energy consumption, BKT says. Linear systems are ideal for the irrigation of square and rectangular fields with pivots characterized by the circular movement of the irrigation system around a fixed point. These types of irrigation methods are mainly found where extensive farming is used for crops such as corn and soy. The pivots consist of a pyramid support tower placed at one end of the spans, which supplements the hydraulic supply of the system.

Because of their special use, these mobile systems need to be fitted with dedicated tires that guarantee the correct maneuverability of the structure. Therefore, choosing the right equipment and tires for this application is essential in guaranteeing the correct soil moisture, BKT says. Tires for Pivots Suitable tires for pivots must guarantee good traction on wet ground: this means guaranteeing good meshing of the soil and consequently good self-cleaning properties, BKT says. Flexibility and versatility are two essential characteristics for tires used for this application. The tires must offer good performance in any movement on the road and during transport of the irrigation equipment.

