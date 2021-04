Bartec USA has announced new TPMS tool updates with software version 63 for the Tech400SD, Tech300Pro, Tech500 and Tech400Pro tools, software version 2.2 for the Tech450Pro and Tech600Pro, and version 8.0 for the TPMS Desktop.

Click Here to Read More

In addition to increasing the coverage for the Rite-Sensor, Bartec is also announcing additional vehicle coverage and an update to the TPMS Desktop utility.

For a complete description of what is in the latest update, click here.