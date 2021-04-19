Connect with us

Hennessy Industries Names New President

Hennessy Industries, Inc. has named Mauricio Sartori as president.

Sartori joined Gilbarco Veeder-Root in 2018 as president of Latin America. In this role, Hennessy says Sartori developed a strong team and delivered innovation and sustainable growth in GVR Latin America. Sartori brings experience leading teams in multiple geographies, delivering growth through strategic planning and commercial programs, and deep experience leveraging our VBS tools to deliver significant business growth, the company adds.

Sartori has a bachelor’s degree in business from EAESP/FGV in Sao Paulo and a master’s in business administration from Dartmouth.

