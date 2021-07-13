Goodyear and Cooper Tire Associates Recieve Honors

The Manufacturing Institute (MI) will honor two Goodyear associates and one Cooper Tire associate at the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards gala in Washington, D.C. on November 4.

The company says the STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and production careers who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. The honorees include:

Shawn Donaldson, Cooper Tire R&D manager, composite sevelopment, STEP Ahead honoree;

Ronda Williams, Goodyear regional quality manager, STEP Ahead honoree;

Ann Myers, Goodyear engineering associate, STEP Ahead Emerging Leader honoree.

The three associates are among 130 award recipients nominated by their companies as leaders in the manufacturing industry, according to the company.