Hankook Tire Announces Great Hit Rebate Promotion

Hankook Tire has announced its latest consumer promotion, the “Great Hit Rebate.” Hankook will offer consumers up to $100 in savings on popular passenger, SUV and light truck tires. Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines between July 1 and August 7 will qualify for the Great Hit Rebate.
Qualifying tires offered through the 2022 Great Hit Rebate include:
|Rebate Amount / Product
|Description
|$100 Dynapro XT (RC10)
|On and off-road rugged terrain for light trucks and SUVs
|$80 Ventus S1 AS (H125)
|Year-round sports performance all conditions
|$80 Ventus V12 evo2 (K120)
|Ultra-high performance summer tire
|$70 Dynapro HP2 (RA33)
|All-season highway performance for SUV/LT
|$60 Kinergy PT (H737)
|Premium passenger and crossover touring all-season
|$60 Kinergy 4S2 (H750)
|Performance passenger and CUV all-weather