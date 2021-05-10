Connect with us
Discount Tire Partners with AAA’s Roadside Assistance Program

The partnership is intended to provide the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies.
Tire Review Staff

Discount Tire is partnering with AAA to launch a tire service program that offers flat repairs and tire replacements to AAA members in Kansas City, Virginia and New Mexico.

The partnership is intended to provide the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member’s request, AAA’s roadside assistance drivers will tow the member to their nearest Discount Tire store for service. AAA members in these markets also will receive $10 off per tire when they buy any “better” or “best” tire at participating Discount Tire stores, up to $40 in value.

