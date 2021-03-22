Connect with us
SEMA-Show-Floor

News

SEMA Organizers Give Plans for New West Hall

This year's SEMA Show is currently scheduled to be in-person at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 2-5.
Tire Review Staff

on

With exhibits included in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s (LVCC) newly-constructed West Hall, organizers say the entire SEMA Show floorplan will be optimized and offers room for new features and enhancements for an improved overall attendee experience.

This year’s SEMA Show is currently scheduled to be in-person at the LVCC Nov. 2-5.

This year’s show will include exhibit space in the West Hall, a 1.4-million sq.-ft. facility completed in January during the COVID-19 shutdown. The new facility will house exhibitors from the Restyling & Car Care Accessories, Powersports & Utility Vehicles, and Truck, SUV & Off-Road sections. The realignment is one element of a comprehensive plan to enhance the entire attendee experience, organizers say.

Details on additional resources, including a new online component that focuses on manufacturers, new products, feature vehicles, and educational resources, will be announced as they are finalized, organizers say.

SEMA Organizers Give Plans for New West Hall

